Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal ready for COVID-19 vaccination drive; CM to monitor exercise

West Bengal is all set for themuch-awaited COVID-19 inoculation drive commencing fromSaturday and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will supervise theexercise virtually from the state secretariat, an officialsaid here.The chief minister is also likely to be present at theinauguration programme at one of the 210 centres in the state.Vials of Covishield, which arrived in the city fromPunes Serum Institute on Tuesday, have been ferried to coldchain facilities at the five medical colleges in Kolkata aswell as other hospitals in the districts, the official said.The CM will be monitoring the vaccination processvirtually from the state secretariat.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-01-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 22:03 IST
Bengal ready for COVID-19 vaccination drive; CM to monitor exercise

West Bengal is all set for themuch-awaited COVID-19 inoculation drive commencing fromSaturday and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will supervise theexercise virtually from the state secretariat, an officialsaid here.

The chief minister is also likely to be present at theinauguration programme at one of the 210 centres in the state.

Vials of Covishield, which arrived in the city fromPune's Serum Institute on Tuesday, have been ferried to coldchain facilities at the five medical colleges in Kolkata aswell as other hospitals in the districts, the official said.

''The CM will be monitoring the vaccination processvirtually from the state secretariat. She may be present at agovernment medical establishment during the inaugural of thevaccination process,'' he said.

The vaccination centre where Banerjee will be presenthas not yet been fixed.

A health department official said, ''We have to go intandem with New Delhi. We will be starting at 9 am and followthe proceedings in the capital.'' Adequate police personnel have been deployed aroundthe vaccination centres as well as the cold chains to ensuresafety of the vials.

Around 90,000 frontline health workers at governmentand private hospitals have been enrolled for the first phaseof the vaccination process in West Bengal.

Kolkata has been allocated the highest number of93,500 vaccines, followed by North 24 Parganas district(47,000) and Murshidabad (37,500).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India, Japan sign pact to enhance mutual cooperation in ICTs

India and Japan signed a memorandum of understanding MoU to enhance cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies on Friday. According to an official release, the MoU was signed by Union Minister for Communications,...

Internal watchdog to probe how Justice Department prepared before Capitol riots

The U.S. Justice Departments internal watchdog will review how the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies prepared and responded to the storming of the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trumps supporters, Inspecto...

IRFC garners over Rs 1,398 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation on Friday raised a little over Rs 1,398 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale that opens for public subscription on Monday. A total of 5,34,563,007 equity shares have been allocat...

UP CM contributes Rs 2 L towards Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday contributed Rs 2 lakh for the construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya as the nationwide drive to collect donations kicked off on Friday.A cheque of Rs 2 lakh payable for Shri Ram ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021