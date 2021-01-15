Left Menu
Haryana reports 7 COVID deaths, 161 fresh cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-01-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 22:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pexels

Haryana on Friday reported seven coronavirus fatalities, taking the death toll to 2,979 even as 161 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,65,964.

According to the state health department's daily bulletin, a fatality each was reported from Faridabad, Hisar, Rohtak, Yamunanagar, Mahendergarh, Jhajjar and Kaithal districts.

Among other districts to report new cases included Gurgaon (28), Faridabad (29) and Panchkula (23).

The number of active cases in the state were 2,184, a total of 2,60,801 people have so far been discharged after recovery, while the recovery rate was 98.06 per cent.

