Ladakh records 7 new COVID cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Leh is now 7,544 and Kargil is 2102, they said.Ladakh has recorded a total of 128 COVID-related deaths with Leh alone accounting for 84.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 15-01-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 22:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ladakh reported five COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the tally to 9,646, officials said on Monday.

Of these cases, six were detected in Leh district while one was reported from Kargil district. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Leh is now 7,544 and Kargil is 2102, they said.

Ladakh has recorded a total of 128 COVID-related deaths with Leh alone accounting for 84. The rest of the 44 deaths had taken place in Kargil district.

With the recovery of 29 more patients, all from Leh, the union territory's active caseload stands at 114 (109 in Leh district and five in Kargil district), they said.

A total of 9,404 patients have recovered till date, which is 97 per cent of the total cases, the officials said.

