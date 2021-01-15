Mumbai sees 574 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths, 793 recoveries

The number of COVID-19 cases inMumbai increased by 574 on Friday to reach 3,01,652, whileeight deaths took the toll to 11,227, a Brihanmumbai MunicipalCorporation official said.

The number of active cases, however, stands at 7,104,he added.

With 16,136 samples being examined in the last 24hours, the overall number of tests in Mumbai went up to25,65,443.

The recovery rate in the metropolis is around 93 percent as 2,82,435 people have been discharged, including 793 onFriday, the civic official said.

The doubling time for cases is 382 days now, while thegrowth rate is 0.21 per cent.

The city has 130 number of containment zones and 2,274sealed buildings, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)