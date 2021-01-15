Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece lifts more COVID-19 curbs, retail shops to open Monday

Greece will loosen some lockdown restrictions on Monday, letting retail shops and hair salons reopen for the first time in more than two months after signs that pressure on the public health system from COVID-19 is easing, officials said on Friday. Greece has already taken its first steps at loosening a second lockdown imposed in November, reopening primary schools and kindergartens this week.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 22:58 IST
Greece lifts more COVID-19 curbs, retail shops to open Monday

Greece will loosen some lockdown restrictions on Monday, letting retail shops and hair salons reopen for the first time in more than two months after signs that pressure on the public health system from COVID-19 is easing, officials said on Friday.

Greece has already taken its first steps at loosening a second lockdown imposed in November, reopening primary schools and kindergartens this week. Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis said that from Monday shops could re-open, although customers must wear masks and no more than four shoppers would be allowed per 100 square metres of floor space.

"We will not risk the health of the Greek people. If we see trends that the pandemic is coming back we will take today's measures back and do it fast," he said. Vana Papaevangelou, a member of the committee of experts advising the government, told a briefing that the number of coronavirus infections had steadied in the last three weeks, and the number of people hospitalised had fallen. The occupancy rate in intensive care units was now down to 55%.

"Perhaps we can start smiling behind our masks," she said. Nevertheless, she added: "It seems that because of weather conditions during the winter, it is difficult to suppress the pandemic further." Health authorities reported 610 new cases on Friday and 34 related deaths, bringing the total of COVID-19 infections since the first case was detected in February to 147,860 and total deaths to 5,421.

Greece has fared better than many other European countries, despite its struggling health services, badly weakened by years of financial crisis. (Additional reporting by Lefteris Papadimas Editing by Andrew Heavens and Peter Graff)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

Google dedicates doodle to basketball inventor James Naismith

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mike Pence calls Kamala Harris to offer congratulations

Vice President Mike Pence has called his soon-to-be successor Kamala Harris to offer his congratulations, according to two people familiar with the conversation.Its the first known contact between the elected members of the outgoing and inc...

European stocks end four weeks of gains on lockdown, vaccine worries

European stocks snapped four weeks of gains on Friday, as the prospect of tighter lockdowns, slow vaccine shipments to the continent and resurgent coronavirus cases in China dampened hopes of a speedy economic recovery.The pan-European STOX...

Uganda's Museveni takes commanding election lead as rival alleges fraud

Long-time leader Yoweri Museveni had a commanding lead in Ugandas presidential election according to preliminary results on Friday though his main rival Bobi Wine said there had been widespread fraud. With 6.8 million ballots counted, or 37...

U.S. closing National Mall, landmarks in Washington ahead of inauguration

The National Park Service said Friday it was immediately closing the National Mall and iconic U.S. landmarks in Washington to visitors through at least Jan. 21 amid an unprecedented boost in security ahead of President-elect Joe Bidens inau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021