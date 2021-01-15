French cumulative coronavirus death toll rises to nearly 70,000

The cumulative death toll from the coronavirus in France rose by 636 to 69,949 on Monday as the country added a three-day batch of retirement home deaths to the tally, health ministry data showed on Friday.

France reported 280 deaths in hospitals, down from 282 on Thursday, and 356 deaths in retirement homes.

It also reported 21,271 new confirmed Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, from 21,228 on Thursday and 19,814 last Friday.

