WHO expects first COVAX vaccines for poorer countries to go out this quarter

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 15-01-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 23:49 IST
The World Health Organization's (WHO) chief scientist expects the first batch of coronavirus vaccines to go out under the COVAX scheme for poorer countries in the first quarter of this year.

Soumya Swaminathan was speaking at a virtual briefing in Geneva. COVAX is co-led by the GAVI vaccine alliance, the WHO and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

