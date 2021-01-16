Left Menu
Development News Edition

As COVID deaths pass two million worldwide, Guterres warns against self-defeating ‘vaccinationalism'

With more than two million lives now lost worlwide to COVID-19, the UN Secretary-General appealed on Friday for countries to work together and help each other to end the pandemic and save lives. In a video statement, Secretary-General António Guterres noted that the absence of a global coordinated effort has worsened the pandemic’s deadly impact.

UN News | Updated: 16-01-2021 01:45 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 00:29 IST
As COVID deaths pass two million worldwide, Guterres warns against self-defeating ‘vaccinationalism'

"Behind this staggering number are names and faces: the smile now only a memory, the seat forever empty at the dinner table, the room that echoes with the silence of a loved one", Mr. Guterres said.

Solidarity, to save more souls

"In the memory of those two million souls, the world must act with far greater solidarity," he added.

Since its discovery at the end of December 2019, COVID-19 has now spread to all corners of the world, with cases in 191 countries and regions. Deaths due to the disease reached the grim milestone of one million only in September.

In addition, the socio-economic impact of the pandemic has been massive, with countless jobs and livelihoods lost globally, and millions pushed into poverty and hunger.

A 'vaccine vacuum'

Mr. Guterres went on to note that though safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are being rolled out, disparity continue between nations.

"Vaccines are reaching high income countries quickly, while the world's poorest have none at all," he said, adding that "some countries are pursuing side deals, even procuring beyond need."

The UN chief went on to note that while governments have a responsibility to protect their populations, "'vaccinationalism' is self-defeating and will delay a global recovery."

"COVID-19 cannot be beaten one country at a time," he stressed. Mr. Guterres called on countries to commit now to sharing any excess doses of vaccines, to help urgently vaccinate health workers around the world and prevent health systems from collapsing.

He also reiterated the need to ensure full funding for the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT Accelerator) and its COVAX facility, to make vaccines available and affordable to all.

Proven steps

At the same time, people must remember and practice "simple and proven" steps to keep each other safe: wearing masks, physically distancing, avoiding crowds, and hand hygiene.

"Our world can only get ahead of this virus one way – together. Global solidarity will save lives, protect people and help defeat this vicious virus", added Mr. Guterres.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

Google dedicates doodle to basketball inventor James Naismith

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Child labour ‘robs children of their future’, scourge must end urges UN

There is no place for child labour in society, said Guy Ryder, Director-General of the International Labour Organization ILO. It robs children of their future and keeps families in poverty.Breaking down the stats152 million children are sti...

Biden to name geneticist Eric Lander as director of Office of Science and Technology Policy

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is set to name geneticist Eric Lander as the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, two sources told Reuters.Biden will seek to elevate the post, which will serve as science adviser to presid...

Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounts to 10,026 after 16 more deaths

The COVID-19 toll in West Bengalclimbed to 10,026 after 16 more succumbed to the virus onFriday, the health department said in a bulletin.The coronavirus tally mounted to 5,64,098 with 623 freshcases, it said.The discharge rate improved to ...

NDMC, EDMC mayors ask Delhi govt when will Rs 938 cr be released

A day after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced Rs 938 cr for the municipal corporations of Delhi to pay salaries of their employees, two mayors on Friday asked when will the fund be released to the civic bodies.In a press ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021