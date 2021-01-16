Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Vaccinationalism' is self-defeating, says UN chief as global COVID deaths cross 2 million

As the world crossed a heart-wrenching milestone of two million deaths from COVID-19, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres lamented that the deadly impact of the pandemic has worsened due to the absence of a global coordinated effort and said that vaccinationalism by governments is self-defeating that will delay a global recovery.Since its discovery at the end of December 2019, COVID-19 has now spread to all corners of the world, with cases in 191 countries and regions.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 16-01-2021 09:40 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 09:38 IST
'Vaccinationalism' is self-defeating, says UN chief as global COVID deaths cross 2 million
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Image Credit: ANI

As the world crossed a ''heart-wrenching milestone'' of two million deaths from COVID-19, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres lamented that the deadly impact of the pandemic has worsened due to the absence of a global coordinated effort and said that ''vaccinationalism'' by governments is ''self-defeating'' that will delay a global recovery.

Since its discovery at the end of December 2019, COVID-19 has now spread to all corners of the world, with cases in 191 countries and regions. Deaths due to the disease reached the grim milestone of one million only in September. In addition, the socio-economic impact of the pandemic has been massive, with countless jobs and livelihoods lost globally, and millions pushed into poverty and hunger. ''Our world has reached a heart-wrenching milestone: the COVID-19 pandemic has now claimed two million lives. Behind this staggering number are names and faces: the smile now only a memory, the seat forever empty at the dinner table, the room that echoes with the silence of a loved one,'' Guterres said on Friday.

According to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker, the deadly virus has so far claimed 2,008,237 lives and infected 93,816,953 people globally. Guterres said the deadly impact of the pandemic has been made worse by the absence of a global coordinated effort and called for the world to act with far greater solidarity "in the memory of those two million souls''.

The UN chief said as safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are being rolled out, "we are seeing a vaccine vacuum" and noted that the world's leading economies have a special responsibility.

"Science is succeeding — but solidarity is failing. Some countries are pursuing side deals, even procuring beyond need. Governments have a responsibility to protect their populations, but 'vaccinationalism' is self-defeating and will delay a global recovery," he said.

Warning that COVID-19 cannot be beaten one country at a time, Guterres voiced concern that vaccines are reaching high income countries quickly, while the world's poorest have none at all. ''Our world can only get ahead of this virus one way — together. Global solidarity will save lives, protect people and help defeat this vicious virus," he said. Guterres said the UN is supporting countries to mobilise the largest global immunisation effort in history and the world organisation is committed to making sure that vaccines are seen as global public goods — people's vaccines. "That requires full funding for the access to COVID-19 tools accelerator and its COVAX facility -- which is dedicated to making vaccines available and affordable to all," he said. The UN chief stressed that manufacturers need to step up their commitment to work with the COVAX facility and countries around the world to ensure enough supply and fair distribution.

"We need countries to commit now to sharing excess doses of vaccines. This would help vaccinate all health care workers around the world on an urgent basis and protect health systems from collapse," he said.

Emphasising that those on the frontline, including humanitarian workers and high-risk populations, must be prioritised for the vaccine, Guterres said in order to gain public trust, ''we must boost vaccine confidence and knowledge with effective communication grounded in facts''.

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said Guterres is expected to get the COVID-19 vaccination next week. "As he himself committed, we will release a photo and video of that because he was very much committed to do it publicly,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi launches nationwide rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing.

PM Modi launches nationwide rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing....

At Mumbai hospital, health workers cheer as vaccines arrive

Dozens of health workers clappedand cheered the vaccine carrier staff as the coronavirusvaccines doses reached Mumbais Cooper hospital on Saturdaymorning.With arti thalis and sweets, the staff of Cooperhospital waited outside the facility t...

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

The outgoing Republican chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee asked the chief executives of five major U.S. tech firms to answer detailed questions about decisions to restrict or permanently ban accounts of conservative users. Senator R...

Malaysia takes WTO legal action against EU over palm biofuel curbs

Malaysia is taking legal action at the global trade watchdog against the European Union and member states France and Lithuania for restricting palm oil-based biofuels, the government said. The worlds second largest palm oil producer, which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021