Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounts to 1,17,480, death toll

Jharkhand reported one morefatality due to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 1,049,while the tally mounted to 1,17,480 with 96 fresh cases, ahealth department official said.

The death was reported from state capital Ranchi, hesaid late on Friday.

It also registered the maximum number of fresh casesat 33, followed by East Singhbhum (17) and Palamu (11).

Jharkhand now has 1,289 active coronavirus cases,while 1,15,142 people have recovered from the disease so far,the official said.

The state tested 12,858 samples for COVID-19 in thelast 24 hours, he added.

