Left Menu
Development News Edition

At Mumbai hospital, health workers cheer as vaccines arrive

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 11:08 IST
At Mumbai hospital, health workers cheer as vaccines arrive

Dozens of health workers clappedand cheered the ''vaccine carrier'' staff as the coronavirusvaccines doses reached Mumbai's Cooper hospital on Saturdaymorning.

With 'arti' thalis and sweets, the staff of Cooperhospital waited outside the facility to welcome the firstbeneficiaries of the vaccination drive.

The hospital is one of the 285 centres in Maharashtrawhere the vaccination will be conducted in the first phase. Itis also among the centres where Prime Minister Narendra Modiwill be live through a webcast.

Ahead of the nationwide launch of the first phase ofvaccination, several health care workers, including doctorsand nurses, gathered outside the nine vaccination centres inMumbai.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray willlaunch the statewide vaccination drive from a Bandra-KurlaComplex based vaccination centre at 11.15 am, an officialsaid.

Around 4,000 health workers will be given the vaccinedoses at 40 booths in the nine vaccination centres in Mumbaion the first day of the drive.

Mumbai has received 1.39 lakh doses of the Covishieldvaccine from Pune-based Serum Institute of India.

Dr Rajesh Dere, head of the BKC centre said 500 healthworkers, including 150 from the BKC Covid centre, will bevaccinated at the BKC Complex centre.

BMC officials said they have issued tokens to healthworkers selected for the vaccination through a registrationprocess at the Cooper hospital.

At each centre in Maharashtra, the vaccine will beprovided to 100 health workers on the first day, and cover28,500 workers, an official said.

The state has received 9.63 lakh doses of Covishieldvaccine and 20,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine, which have beendistributed to all the districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China says latest COVID-19 outbreak caused by imported cases

Chinas recent COVID-19 outbreaks in the northeast have come from travelers entering the country or contaminated frozen food imports, the National Health Commission NHC said on Saturday. NHC Minister Ma Xiaowei made the comments at a governm...

Dr Dre discharged from hospital after suffering brain aneurysm

Rapper and recording producer Dr Dre, who suffered a brain aneurysm earlier this month, has been discharged from a hospital here.The 55-year-old music mogul was receiving treatment at Los Angeles Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.According to TMZ...

PM Modi gets emotional while speaking about sacrifices by frontline workers during fight against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday got emotional while talking about the hardships faced by healthcare and frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic. This disease kept people away from their families. The mothers cried for the...

SCOREBOARD, IND vs AUS, Stumps-Day 2, 4th Test

India 1st innings Rohit Sharma c M Starc b N Lyon 44 Shubhman Gill c Smith b Cummins 7 Cheteshwar Pujara batting 8 Ajinkya Rahane batting 2 Extras NB-1 1 Total For 2 wickets in 26 overs 62 Fall of wickets 1-11, 2-60.Bowling Mitchell Starc 3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021