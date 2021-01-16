Launch of COVID-19 vaccine a revolutionary step: Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Saturday termed a ''revolutionary step'' the launchof the COVID-19 vaccination drive and recalled efforts ofhealth and frontline workers during the pandemic period.

Launching the vaccination drive at the COVID carecentre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) here, the chief ministersaid the ''corona warriors'' had selflessly treated the COVID-19patients when there was no remedy available.

''Those days still give me shivers. The situation wasreally adverse and grim then. Hospitals were flooded withCOVID-19 patients. How to proceed was a big question beforeeveryone and no solution was in sight. Everyone was underpressure because of the situation,'' he said.

Thackeray said it was due to efforts of health workersand corona warriors that this COVID centre now has no patientto treat.

He also hailed the commitment of health workers andcorona warriors to save people.

''I hope that the number of COVID care centres withoutpatients becomes more in the coming days,'' he said.

''As you are aware, not just in Mumbai but everywherein the world, the existing infrastructure of hospitals fellshort to treat COVID-19 patients. This COVID care centre waserected on a war footing in just 15 days,'' he said.

Appealing the people to not let their guard down eventhough vaccines are being made available, the chief ministersaid that ''wearing a face mask is the best vaccine available''.

''People must continue wearing masks in public placeseven after receiving vaccine doses. The way COVID-19 caseshave once again found in large numbers in some of thecountries, we may face the similar situation.

''To avoid this, the protocol of wearing a mask,maintaining physical distance and washing hands frequently hasto be followed strictly,'' he said.

Around 4,000 health workers will be given the vaccinedoses at 40 booths in the nine vaccination centres in Mumbaion the first day of the drive.

Mumbai has received 1.39 lakh doses of the Covishieldvaccine from Pune-based Serum Institute of India.

Dr Rajesh Dere, head of the BKC centre has said 500health workers, including 150 from the BKC Covid centre, willbe vaccinated at the BKC Complex centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)