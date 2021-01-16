Maha has received 10 lakh vaccine doses: state health minister

Maharashtra HealthMinister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said the state has received60 per cent of the COVID-19 vaccine stock or 10 lakh doses sofar and the remaining doses will be available in the next 10days.

Speaking to reporters after attending the vaccinationdrive in Jalna, Tope said at least 8 lakh health workers haveregistered for this programme, and for this, the state needs7.5 lakh additional doses of the vaccine.

''Although the state has received 60 per cent to thevaccine stock it needs, the remaining consignment will be madeavailable in the next 10 days,'' the minister said.

''Maharashtra needs 17.50 lakh doses of the coronavirusvaccine, as 8 lakh health workers have registered for theprogramme on CoWIN application. We have received 10 lakh dosesand we still need 7.5 lakh more,'' Tope said.

Tope said he would be writing to Union Health MinisterHarsh Vardhan to make the remaining doses available as soon aspossible.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in March, 2020,and since then health workers have been relentlessly workingto save people's lives, he said.

''As a health minister, I appeal to all health workerswho have registered for the immunisation drive to avail thevaccine as it is safe,'' he added.

