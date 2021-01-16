Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health experts in Karnataka receive COVID-19 vaccine shots, say its 'safe'

It has been over 30 minutes since I took the vaccine andIm good, he added.Several Doctors and health experts including notednephrologist and chairman of Manipal Hospitals SudarshanBallal also got vaccinated in the first phase that is underwayat 243 sites across the state, including 10 in Bengaluru.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-01-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 14:43 IST
Health experts in Karnataka receive COVID-19 vaccine shots, say its 'safe'

Medical experts who wereadministered the vaccine on the first day of inoculation driveagainst COVID-19 in the country on Saturday, termed theprocess as ''uneventful'' and said it was 'safe' and there wasno reason to worry.

''Today I have taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine atVictoria Hospital.. it was absolutely painless.

I have completed my 30 minutes of observation. It hasbeen uneventful,'' Dr M K Sudarshan Chairman Karnatakagovernment's Covid-19 technical advisory committee said in avideo message.

Calling on people to take the vaccine whenever it isoffered to them, he said it protects you from the disease andits bad consequences.

''Benefit of vaccination clearly outweighs the risk ofdisease.... I have taken the vaccine to give a message to mycountrymen that the vaccine is safe and will be helpful,'' headded.

Dr V Ravi, former HOD, Department of Neurovirology atNIMHANS, who underwent vaccination, asked people not tobelieve in rumors being spread on social media regarding thevaccine.

''I have taken Covishield, it is a very good vaccine,everyone will get protection from it.

There is a lot of evidence to prove that this vaccine issafe. It has been over 30 minutes since I took the vaccine andI'm good,'' he added.

Several Doctors and health experts including notednephrologist and chairman of Manipal Hospitals SudarshanBallal also got vaccinated in the first phase that is underwayat 243 sites across the state, including 10 in Bengaluru.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mongolia's COVID-19 cases surpass 1,500

Ulan Bator Mongolia, January 16 ANIXinhua The total number of COVID-19 cases in Mongolia has increased to 1,512, the countrys National Center for Communicable Diseases NCCD said Saturday. A total of 21 more locally transmitted cases were re...

In visit to Central African Republic, French general says situation not same as 2013

A top French general in West Africa has dismissed calls for his country to engage more in Central African Republic CAR after rebels earlier this week attempted to take the capital Bangui, saying that the situation was different to a rebelli...

Coronavirus vaccine: A sense of relief, opportunity to dispel doubts

If getting a shot of the coronavirus vaccine brought relief to frontline workers here, for those holding high positions it was another opportunity to set an example and dispel fears over the jab. As soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi roll...

400 farmers from Kerala join protest against agri laws

Around 400 farmers from Kerala have joined the ongoing agitation near the Rajasthan-Haryana border against three new farm laws.A group of farmers from Kerala came to Alwars Shahjahanpur on Friday to participate in the sit-in launched by San...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021