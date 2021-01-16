Health experts in Karnataka receive COVID-19 vaccine shots, say its 'safe'

Medical experts who wereadministered the vaccine on the first day of inoculation driveagainst COVID-19 in the country on Saturday, termed theprocess as ''uneventful'' and said it was 'safe' and there wasno reason to worry.

''Today I have taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine atVictoria Hospital.. it was absolutely painless.

I have completed my 30 minutes of observation. It hasbeen uneventful,'' Dr M K Sudarshan Chairman Karnatakagovernment's Covid-19 technical advisory committee said in avideo message.

Calling on people to take the vaccine whenever it isoffered to them, he said it protects you from the disease andits bad consequences.

''Benefit of vaccination clearly outweighs the risk ofdisease.... I have taken the vaccine to give a message to mycountrymen that the vaccine is safe and will be helpful,'' headded.

Dr V Ravi, former HOD, Department of Neurovirology atNIMHANS, who underwent vaccination, asked people not tobelieve in rumors being spread on social media regarding thevaccine.

''I have taken Covishield, it is a very good vaccine,everyone will get protection from it.

There is a lot of evidence to prove that this vaccine issafe. It has been over 30 minutes since I took the vaccine andI'm good,'' he added.

Several Doctors and health experts including notednephrologist and chairman of Manipal Hospitals SudarshanBallal also got vaccinated in the first phase that is underwayat 243 sites across the state, including 10 in Bengaluru.

