Maha: Civic medical officer gets first vaccine jab in Nagpur

A civic medical officer of theNagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) became the first person toreceive the COVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra's Nagpur city onSaturday.

State Energy Minister Nitin Raut and Nagpur city mayorDayashankar inaugurated the vaccination drive at PachpaoliWomen's Hospital here.

As per a release issued by the civic authorities, DrHemant Bhivgade, a zonal medical officer of the NMC, was thefirst person to receive a dose of the vaccine in the city.

Speaking to the media after taking the shot, Bhivgadesaid he did not experience any adverse effect and appealed toall healthcare workers to take the jab without any fear.

Health workers were inoculated at five centres inNagpur city and seven centres in Nagpur rural.

Raut, who is also the guardian minister for thedistrict, said the vaccination drive will be held four days aweek and 100 people will be inoculated at each of thevaccination centres.

Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B said atotal of 22,500 health officers and workers will be vaccinatedin the first phase.

The Nagpur division has received 1,14,000 doses ofCovishield vaccine, which have been distributed to sixdistricts, including Bhandara (9,500), Chandrapur (20,000),Gadchiroli (12,000), Gondia (10,000), Nagpur (42,000) andWardha (20,500).

