Maha: 60 health workers get vaccine jab at Aundh hospital

As many as 60 healthcare workerswere administered COVID-19 vaccine at Aundh rural districthospital, one of the 31 vaccination centres in Maharashtra'sPune district on Saturday, an official said.

According to the district administration, none of thebeneficiaries, including doctors, nurses and other staff,experienced any side effects to Covaxin, developed by BharatBiotech.

While at least 100 healthcare workers were expected toreceive the jab, 40 did not turn up for vaccination due tovarious reasons, Pune district civil surgeon Dr AshokNandapurkar said.

''Till the end of the day, 60 healthcare workers weregiven Covaxin and all of them are keeping well and no sideeffects have been reported,'' he said, adding that absenteeswill be covered in subsequent sessions.

Beneficiaries have been given a form to mention anyside effects to the vaccine for seven days, the official said.

In the meantime, if beneficiaries experience anycomplications, they can call the hospital, he added.

Beneficiaries had to sign a screening and consent formbefore administration of the vaccine, which states that acompensation for serious adverse event will be paid by sponsor(BBIL) in case if the SAE is proven to be casually related tothe vaccine.

Bharti Kale, a 45-year-old nurse, was among the 60healthcare workers who were administered the vaccine.

''I have taken the vaccine and so far, there has beenno side effect. Beneficiaries were kept under observation forsome time after taking the vaccine,'' she added.

