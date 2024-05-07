Hamas official warns of no ceasefire deal if Israeli aggression on Gaza continues
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 07-05-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 23:12 IST
Hamas official Osama Hamdan warned on Tuesday in a press conference in Beirut that if Israel's military aggression continues in Rafah, there will be no ceasefire deal.
