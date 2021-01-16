Nashik sees 185 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, 164 recoveries

The number of COVID-19 cases inNashik reached 1,13,558 on Saturday after 185 people weredetected with the infection, while the toll rose by three totouch 2,028, an official said.

The recovery count stands at 1,10,152 after 164 peoplewere discharged during the day, he added.

With 1,686 samples being examined on Saturday, theoverall number of tests in Nashik went up to 4,68,401, hesaid.

