Maha: 2,810 of 3,900 get vaccinated in Marathwada on day 1

A total of 2,810 of the 3,900registered beneficiaries in Maharashtra's Marathwada regionwere vaccinated on the first of the COVID-19 vaccinationdrive, with three of them complaining of itching and fever butnone requiring hospitalisation, officials said on Saturday.

In Aurangabad, 647 of 1,000 registered persons werevaccinated, while these figures were 200 out of 200 inHingoli, 287 out of 400 in Jalna, 371 out of 400 in Parbhani,451 out of 500 in Beed, 379 of 600 in Latur, 213 out of 300 inOsmanabad and 262 out of 500 in Nanded, an official said.

''There were minor health issues reported with threepersons who got the vaccine in Aurangabad district. Two ofthem had fever and one had itching. But none of them neededhospitalization,'' Civil Surgeon Dr Sundar Kulkarni told PTI.

Dr Rajendra Vaidya, who got the first jab inAurangabad city, said he wanted to create faith among peopleabout the vaccine.

