62% of designated beneficiaries vaccinated on day one in Karnataka

An estimated 62 per cent of thedesignated beneficiaries earmarked for Saturday wereadministered the COVID-19 vaccine, the Karnataka governmentsaid, as the first phase of the vaccination drive began in thestate.

The exercise began at 243 sites across the state,including 10 in Bengaluru and the number of sites is said to''exponentially'' raise from Monday.

''Today the vaccination drive began at around 11:30 aminstead of 9am due to the PM's programme, and ended at 5 pm.

On the first day 62 per cent have undergone vaccinationvoluntarily till 4pm, it was promising and a happy thing,''state health Minister K Sudhakar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said 21,658 people wereearmarked for vaccination on the first day, of whom 13,408have been vaccinated.

''No serious complications or side effects was reportedfrom anywhere.A few people had slight pain or swelling at thespot where they were injected, but it was fine without anytreatment in 30 minutes time, and they have left for home,'' hesaid, adding that both Covishield and Covaxin administered.

The health department said Covishield was beingadminstered 237 centres and Covaxin in six centres in Bellary,Shivamogga, Hassan, Chikmagalur, Chamarajnagar and Davanegere.

Expressing confidence that more people will getvaccinated in the coming days, the Minister said vaccinationwould be done at more sites from Monday in a full fledged way,as it was Sunday tomorrow.

Some private hospitals who did not start the drive todaywould join from Sunday, he said.

''Highest 84 per cent vaccination was in Kodagu district,second is Uttara Kannada with 80 per cent.

The least is Dakshina Kannada with only 37 per cent. Ofthe targeted 600 people, only 223 were vaccinated... reason isnot known..people there are educated,I appeal to them.'' In Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike limits it was 65per cent and 53 per cent in Bengaluru urban, he said, addingthat ''as per observation big fasciitis or places have seenless turnout, while small centres or places have more turnout.

The Minister noted that 7,43,000 people have beenidentified for the vaccination in the first phase and about 8lakh doses of vaccine have been received.

Sudhakar said the Karnataka government has requested thecentre to provide an additional eight lakh doses of vaccine.

Nagaratna K (28), a ward attendant at Victoria Hospital,was the first to receive the shot in the presence of ChiefMinister B S Yediyurappa, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, HealthMinister Sudhakar, among others, at Bangalore Medical College,soon after PM Narendra Modi launched the drive nationallythrough video conferencing.

Yediyurappa and other dignitaries greeted Nagaratna, whohails from a village near Bidadi, with rose flowers after shereceived the vaccine.

''....no one needs to worry or fear about the vaccine, andwe should be proud that they are produced in the country,''Yediyurappa said.

Asked when he will take the vaccine, the 77-year-old CM''Whenever they ask me to take,at that time I'm going to take.'' Several doctors and health experts, including notednephrologist and chairman of Manipal Hospitals SudarshanBallal, Dr M K Sudarshan, Chairman of the Karnatakagovernment's COVID-19 technical advisory committee and Dr VRavi, former HOD, Department of Neurovirology at NIMHANS alsogot vaccinated.

''Today I have taken the first dose of COVID vaccine atVictoria Hospital, it was absolutely painless.I have completedmy 30 minutes of observation. It has been uneventful,'' Dr M KSudarshan said.

Calling on the people to take the vaccine whenever it isoffered to them as it protects them from the disease and itsbad consequences, he said the Benefit of vaccination clearlyoutweighs the risk of disease.

''I have taken the vaccine to give a message to mycountrymen that the vaccine is safe and will be helpful.'' Dr V Ravi asked people not to believe rumors being spreadon social media on the vaccine.

''I have taken Covishield, it is a very good vaccine.

Everyone will get protection from it. There is a lot ofevidence to say this vaccine is safe.

He said he felt no side effects, half an hour aftergetting inoculated.

Officials said all arrangements are in place and thereare observation rooms to take care of those vaccinated even ifthey experienced a slight side effect after getting the shots.

The government also requested people not to pay heed torumours and look for official information on the vaccination.

The government has said health warriors in the forefrontin the fight against Corona will be given priority and thosewith comorbidities are the next priority.

