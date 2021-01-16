505 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat, three deaths

Gujarat reported 505 new coronavirus positive cases on Saturday, taking the tally to2,55,354, the health department said.

With three new deaths, the state's COVID-19fatalities rose to 4,363, it said.

At the same time, 764 patients were discharged,taking the number of recovered cases to 2,44,403, improvingthe recovery rate to 95.71 per cent.

There are 6,588 active cases now, with the conditionof 53 of these patients being critical.

Ahmedabad reported 102 new cases and 177 recoveries.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the district thusrose to60,741, while the death toll so far is 2,277, said thedepartment.

With 96 new cases, Surat's tally went up to 51,140. Onthe other hand, 133 patients got discharged.

Among other districts, Vadodara reported 88 new cases,Rajkot 70, Bharuch 17, Gandhinagar 15, Junagadh 14, Mehsana11, Kutch 9, Bhavnagar eight, Amreli five, Banaskantha four.

In the Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra andNagar Haveli, no new cases or recoveries were reported.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the UT stands at 3,359,including 3,349 recovered cases and two deaths. There areeight active cases.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positivecases 2,55,354, new cases 505, death toll 4,363, active cases6,588. PTI KA KRK KRK

