COVID-19 in Delhi: 299 cases, 6 deaths; positivity rate dips to 0.42 pc

Delhi recorded 299 fresh COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Saturday, even as the positivity rate slipped to 0.42 per cent, authorities said.

The massive COVID-19 vaccination roll-out exercise was kicked off across the country on Saturday, with 81 sites in Delhi as over 4,300 healthcare workers were administered the vaccine here, officials said.

The infection tally in the city rose to 6.32 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,738 with six new fatalities, they said.

This is also the 13th time that the daily count stood below the 500-mark in January, and the seventh consecutive day since January 10 when the figures have stood below the 400-mark.

On January 15, the city had recorded 295 cases, the lowest in more than eight months.

On January 14, Delhi had recorded 340 cases and four deaths as the daily fatality count had dropped to single digits after several months.

This month, 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 494 on January 2; 424 on January 3; 384 on January 4, and 442 on January 5; 654 on January 6; 486 on January 7 and 444 on January 8; 519 on January 9 and 399 on January 10; 306 on January 11 and 386 on January 12 and 357 on January 13 and 340 on January 14.

The active cases tally on Saturday dropped to 2,691 from 2,795 the previous day, while the positivity rate dropped to 0.42 per cent.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier said the positivity rate had been below one per cent for the past several days, indicating an improvement in the pandemic situation here.

On December 29 and 30, the city had recorded 703 and 677 cases respectively. On December 31,574 cases were recorded.

The 299 new cases on Saturday came out of the 71,957 tests conducted the previous day, including 40,717 RT-PCR tests and 31,240 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 6,32,183.

The bulletin also said that an order has been issued to further de-escalate number of reserved COVID beds in Delhi government hospitals.

As per the order dated January 15, the reserved bed count has come down to 610 from 2,000 spanning six hospitals, including LNJP Hospital, which was recently made a partial COVID-19 facility.

At LNJP, the reserved bed count has dropped to 300 from 1,000; at GTB Hospital from 500 to 200; at BSA Hospital from 200 to 50; at DDU Hospital from 200 to 20; at DCB Hospital from 50 to 20; and at SRHC Hospital from 50 to 20, as per the order.

According to the Saturday bulletin, out of the total number of 11,428 beds in COVID hospitals, 10,319 are vacant.

It said 233 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and air bubble flights.

The number of tests done per million, as on Friday was over 5.16 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 98 lakh.

The bulletin said that 6,18,754 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of containment zones in Delhi dropped to 2,416 on Saturday from 2,451 the previous day, authorities said.

The number of people in home isolation dropped to 1,234 on Saturday from 1,275 the previous day.

