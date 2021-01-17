Left Menu
Development News Edition

Menopause may be blamed for increased forgetfulness, lack of attention: Study

A woman's menopause stage can affect cognitive performance, and declines in memory may persist in the post-menopause period, a new study suggests.

ANI | Cleveland | Updated: 17-01-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 14:31 IST
Menopause may be blamed for increased forgetfulness, lack of attention: Study
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A woman's menopause stage can affect cognitive performance, and declines in memory may persist in the post-menopause period, a new study suggests. The study suggests, if you're a bit more forgetful or having more difficulty processing complex concepts than in the past, the problem may be your menopause stage.

A new study claims that the menopause stage is a key determinant of cognition and, contrary to previous studies, shows that certain cognitive declines may continue into the post-menopause period. Study results are published online in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS). It's commonly assumed that people's memories decline with age, as does their ability to learn new things and grasp challenging concepts. But multiple large-scale studies have suggested that menopause is a sex-specific risk factor for cognitive dysfunction independent of ageing and menopause symptoms such as depression, anxiety, and hot flashes.

Many of these previous studies, however, did not characterize the duration of cognitive changes taking place between premenopause and perimenopause but suggested that difficulties in memory and processing may resolve in the postmenopause period. A new study involving more than 440 primarily low-income women of colour, including women with HIV, concluded that menopause stage is a key determinant of cognition but that clinically significant cognitive declines/cognitive impairment persist into postmenopause, affecting primarily learning and memory. Subtler declines in attention were additionally found to continue into the postmenopause period.

Researchers theorised that the difference in results relative to the duration of cognitive decline could be explained by the fact that this newer study included more low-income women with multiple risk factors for cognitive dysfunction, including the presence of HIV. Previous studies have confirmed that cognitive function is compromised by an array of risk factors, including HIV, poverty, low education, substance abuse, high levels of stress, limited access to quality healthcare, mental health problems, and medical comorbidities. The new study is the first known study to assess changes in cognitive performance across menopause stages. It specifically showed cognitive declines over time in learning, memory, and attention from premenopause to early perimenopause and from premenopause to postmenopause. Many of these changes were documented to reach a clinically significant level of cognitive impairment.

Results are published in the article "Cognitive changes during the menopausal transition: a longitudinal study in women with and without HIV." "This study, which included a racially diverse sample of low-income women and women with HIV, adds to the existing literature on cognitive changes across the menopause transition and showed a significant cognitive decline in learning and memory that persisted into postmenopause. Additional research is needed to confirm these findings and to identify the factors responsible for individual differences in cognitive changes," says Dr Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director. (ANI)

Also Read: Study suggests menopause may be blamed for increased forgetfulness, lack of attention

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

13-year-old girl abducted, raped by 9 men in MP; 7 arrested

A 13-year-old girl has beenallegedly raped by nine men on separate occasions after beingabducted twice in Madhya Pradeshs Umaria city earlier thismonth, a police official said on Sunday.The girls mother lodged a police complaint on January1...

Solskjaer feels Man Utd can go on to 'bigger and better things'

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged the team not to become complacent as they sit on the top of the Premier League table and wants his side to keep their momentum going. Yes and thats the product of all the hard work th...

Noida: Five involved in robbery held after gunfight

Five people allegedly involved in the loot of Rs 8 lakh from a petrol pump employee in Greater Noida were arrested following an exchange of fire, officials said on Sunday.Two of them were held after they were injured in the gunfight while t...

Austria extends third COVID-19 lockdown to Feb 8

Austria will extend its COVID-19 lockdown, with the goal to start easing restrictions from Feb. 8, the government said on Sunday.The catering sector and tourism will not be able to reopen in February, it added. Austria, a country of 8.9 mil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021