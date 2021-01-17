12 new cases push Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally to 13,704

Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally roseto 13,704 on Sunday as 12 more people tested positive for theinfection, a senior health official said.

The state recorded an all-time low of 148 activecoronavirus cases during the day, while the total number ofrecoveries rose to 13,412 as 12 more people were cured of thedisease, Health Services Director Aman War said.

A total of 144 COVID-19 patients have succumbed to theinfection in the state till now, he said.

The state has tested over 3.15 lakh samples forcoronavirus so far, War added.

