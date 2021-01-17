4 new COVID-19 cases in Noida, recovery rate almost 99 pc

Noida (UP), Jan 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,271, while the number of recoveries crossed the 25,000-mark, official data showed.

The active cases in the district also came down to 165 from 201 the previous day, while its recovery rate reached almost 99 per cent, according to data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 40 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 25,015, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate of patients stood at 98.98 per cent, the statistics showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar stands 11th among districts in the state in terms of active caseload and 28th in mortality due to the pandemic, it showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state came down to 8,881 from 9,162 on Saturday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,79,071 and the death toll climbed to 8,576 on Sunday, the data showed.

