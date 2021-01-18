Harsh Vardhan inaugurates Burn and Plastic Surgery block at AIIMS, Delhi

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday inaugurated the 'Burn and Plastic Surgery' block at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. While addressing the reporters after the event, the Union Minister said, "It is a matter of joy for AIIMS family as a golden chapter has been added to its development. An exclusive state of the art department for burns and plastic surgery begins here, all facilities related to burns and plastic surgery are available here."

Giving out the statistical details of burn injuries and plastic surgeries, Vardhan stated, "Nearly 70 lakh people across the country get injured with burns per year. Out of these, nearly 1.4 lakh people succumb to death. Roughly, every four minutes, one person gets injured due to burns. At the time of birth, several children need to get plastic surgeries to battle with their deformities. In this category, poor people face problems on a larger scale." AIIMS Director, Dr Randeep Guleria and Burn and Plastic Surgery Block Head, Maneesh Singhal were also congratulated by the health minister for their efforts.

The Minister also remembered Indian physician 'Sushruta' who is known as the 'Father of Plastic Surgery'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)