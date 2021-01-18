Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany prepares for further coronavirus measures

Germany's health minister said on Monday that although measures to contain the coronavirus had started to have an effect, more needed to be done to bring it permanently under control. "The (infection) numbers seem to be decreasing, which is good, but we are still a long way from where we want to be," Jens Spahn told broadcaster ARD.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-01-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 14:42 IST
Germany prepares for further coronavirus measures
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Germany's health minister said on Monday that although measures to contain the coronavirus had started to have an effect, more needed to be done to bring it permanently under control.

"The (infection) numbers seem to be decreasing, which is good, but we are still a long way from where we want to be," Jens Spahn told broadcaster ARD. Chancellor Angela Merkel and Germany's 16 state premiers will discuss what to do next on Tuesday.

New coronavirus infections have been decreasing in recent days and the occupancy of intensive care beds by COVID-19 patients has declined by 10-15%, according to Spahn. However, the state premiers are concerned about new variants that appear to be more contagious.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told public broadcaster RBB on Monday he could imagine extending the current lockdown by two weeks until mid-February. Stricter requirements for companies to allow staff to work from home, compulsory wearing of heavy duty FFP2 masks in certain areas, restrictions on public transport and the introduction of curfews are being debated.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rose by 7,141 to 2,040,659, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. That was more than 5,000 down from the week before. The reported death toll rose by 214 to 46,633. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas fuelled discussion regarding privileges for people who had been vaccinated by saying they should be allowed to go to restaurants and cinemas sooner.

Other ministers have opposed such special rights, fearing they could cause social inequalities at a time when not everyone has the opportunity to be inoculated. Maas's proposal was "out of the question" as long as it is not proven that a vaccination stops people from transmitting the virus too, a justice ministry spokesman said on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Total inks USD 2.5 bn deal with Adani Group; picks 20 pc stake in Adani Green

French oil and energy group Total has agreed to a USD 2.5 billion deal that includes buying a 20 per cent minority stake in Adani Green Energy Ltd AGEL from Adani Group, as it builds up its presence in the renewable energy sector.The deal i...

Onward Technologies Limited Records Q3 (FY 2020-21) Revenue of INR 578 Mn; Diluted EPS at 1.39

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire IndiaOnward Technologies Limited BSE 517536 NSE ONWARDTEC, a niche Digital Engineering Services company announces its results for the quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2020.Q39M-FY 2020-...

Navalny's arrest adds to tension between Russia and the West

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalnys arrest as he arrived in Moscow after recovering from his poisoning with a nerve agent drew criticism from Western nations and calls for his release, with Germanys foreign minister on Monday calling ...

Ind vs Aus: Boys pumped to try and regain the Border-Gavaskar trophy, says Smith

Australia batsman Steve Smith said his team is in a nice place in the fourth Test against India and stressed that they are pumped to regain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. India need 324 runs on the final day to take the series which is current...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021