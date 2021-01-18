Uzbekistan to buy Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, also to produce Russian vaccine

Uzbekistan to buy Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, also to produce Russian vaccineReuters | Tashkent | Updated: 18-01-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 15:47 IST
Uzbekistan plans to purchase 100,000 doses of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine and set up domestic production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, its health ministry said on Monday.
The Central Asian nation of 34 million people is working on the Pfizer-BioNTech deal together with vaccine alliance Gavi, the ministry said in a statement. Separately, Russia's RIA news agency quoted the Uzbek health ministry as saying that it planned to issue a certificate for the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and set up its production in Uzbekistan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
