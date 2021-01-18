Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uzbekistan to buy Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, also to produce Russian vaccine

Reuters | Tashkent | Updated: 18-01-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 15:47 IST
Uzbekistan to buy Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, also to produce Russian vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Uzbekistan plans to purchase 100,000 doses of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine and set up domestic production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, its health ministry said on Monday.

The Central Asian nation of 34 million people is working on the Pfizer-BioNTech deal together with vaccine alliance Gavi, the ministry said in a statement. Separately, Russia's RIA news agency quoted the Uzbek health ministry as saying that it planned to issue a certificate for the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and set up its production in Uzbekistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Making all efforts to extradite fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya: Centre to SC

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that it is making all efforts to extradite fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, accused in bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines from United Kingdom...

Rajasthan govt ends night curfew after decline in COVID-19 cases

The Rajasthan government on Monday decided to withdraw night curfew and give a few more relaxations in a phased manner in view of a decline in COVID-19 cases.In the COVID-19 review meeting, it has been decided to end the night curfew in the...

Udaan inks pan-India distribution partnership with hummel

Business-to-business B2B e-commerce platform Udaan on Monday said it has signed a pan-India distribution partnership with Danish sportstyle brand, hummel.As part of this partnership, hummel will leverage Udaans vast distribution network to ...

Man arrested for running network of fictitious firms to help businesses evade GST: Officials

A man has been arrested for allegedly running a multi-layered network of fictitious firms for generating fake input tax credit ITC worth crores of rupees to help businesses evade GST, according to an official statement on Monday.The Central...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021