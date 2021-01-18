Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway to ease some COVID-19 restrictions, keep others

Norway will ease some coronavirus restrictions as extra measures in place for two weeks seem to have had the desired effect, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Monday, although she added that infection rates remained too high for comfort. The country has had one of the lowest infection rates in Europe, imposing tighter restrictions earlier than many other countries.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 18-01-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 19:37 IST
Norway to ease some COVID-19 restrictions, keep others
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Norway will ease some coronavirus restrictions as extra measures in place for two weeks seem to have had the desired effect, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Monday, although she added that infection rates remained too high for comfort.

The country has had one of the lowest infection rates in Europe, imposing tighter restrictions earlier than many other countries. "Although the measures seem to be working, and the infection rates are somewhat lower, the situation is still uncertain," Solberg told parliament.

Norway has imposed some of the toughest travel restrictions in Europe, and it recently introduced mandatory COVID-19 testing at its borders. "Infection rates are still too high but with common efforts we can reduce the spread," Solberg said.

"Every week that passes brings us one week closer to a situation where enough people have been vaccinated for us to be able to return to normality," she added. The 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants was at 157.95 in the week ending Jan. 10, the fifth-lowest in Europe behind Iceland, Greece, Bulgaria and Finland, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has said.

Norway will now ease some restrictions and allow households to receive up to five visitors, while schools will also face lighter restrictions, with less reliance on remote learning, Solberg announced. However, bars and restaurants are still banned from serving alcohol. Professional sports were told to halt league games for two weeks.

For last week, Norway has so far reported 2,563 new infections, after it logged a record 4,643 cases in the week ending on Jan. 10, according to preliminary data from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health. The data may be subject to revision as more weekend registrations are added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Michelin guide offers crumb of comfort to France's COVID-hit chefs

French chef Sylvain Sendras restaurant has been closed for months, and his employees are on furlough, but on Monday he received a morsel of good news his restaurant had kept its star in the annual Michelin guide. The guide, widely acknowled...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks waver as COVID-19 fears trump recovery hopes

Global stock markets wavered on Monday as soaring COVID-19 cases offset investor hopes of a quick economic recovery, even after data showing that the Chinese economy rebounded faster-than-expected in the fourth quarter of 2020. European sto...

Modi, Xi Jinping among world leaders to participate in virtual Davos summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese premier Xi Jinping will be among the top world leaders who will participate in a five-day online Davos Agenda Summit of the World Economic Forum WEF later this month. Several union ministers includin...

UK SME fintech platform Tide to expand into India

UK-headquartered business financial platform Tide on Monday announced its first plans for a test launch in India in the first quarter of 2021, followed by a wider rollout later in the year, as part of its international expansion plans.The f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021