Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 7,800 health workers administered vaccine in Kerala on Day-2

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 18 PTI As many as 7,891health workers have taken the Covishield vaccine on the secondday of the inoculationdrive in Kerala, HealthMinister K KShailaja said.The state had targeted inoculating at least 11,851people from 127 centres on the second day of the vaccinationdrive.

PTI | Thiruvan | Updated: 18-01-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 20:13 IST
Over 7,800 health workers administered vaccine in Kerala on Day-2
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 18 (PTI): As many as 7,891health workers have taken the Covishield vaccine on the secondday of the inoculationdrive in Kerala, HealthMinister K KShailaja said.

The state had targeted inoculating at least 11,851people from 127 centres on the second day of the vaccinationdrive. Of this, 66.59 per cent people had received the jab,the minister said in a release.

The vaccination drive was held in 11 centres inKozhikodedistrict, eight centres in Ernakulam and in theremaining districts 9 centres each.

In some small centres since the vaccination of thosewho had registered have been completed, new centres are beingreadied, she said.

Palakkad district recorded the highest number ofvaccinations (657) on Monday, followed by Malappuram (656) andKozhikode (652).

On the first day of the rollout on January 16, 8,062health workers had taken the jab and 57 on Sunday, taking thetotal so far to 16,010, the release said.

None of those who were administered the vaccinehave complained of any side effects. PTI UD BN WELCOME WELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 9 PM NATION DEL43 FARMERS-MEETING GOVT Both sides want early end to impasse, but involvement of other ideologies delaying resolution Govt on farmers protest New Delhi A day before the crucial tenth round of ...

Michelin guide offers crumb of comfort to France's COVID-hit chefs

French chef Sylvain Sendras restaurant has been closed for months, and his employees are on furlough, but on Monday he received a morsel of good news his restaurant had kept its star in the annual Michelin guide. The guide, widely acknowled...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks waver as COVID-19 fears trump recovery hopes

Global stock markets wavered on Monday as soaring COVID-19 cases offset investor hopes of a quick economic recovery, even after data showing that the Chinese economy rebounded faster-than-expected in the fourth quarter of 2020. European sto...

Modi, Xi Jinping among world leaders to participate in virtual Davos summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese premier Xi Jinping will be among the top world leaders who will participate in a five-day online Davos Agenda Summit of the World Economic Forum WEF later this month. Several union ministers includin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021