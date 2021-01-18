Over 7,800 health workers administered vaccine in Kerala on Day-2

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 18 (PTI): As many as 7,891health workers have taken the Covishield vaccine on the secondday of the inoculationdrive in Kerala, HealthMinister K KShailaja said.

The state had targeted inoculating at least 11,851people from 127 centres on the second day of the vaccinationdrive. Of this, 66.59 per cent people had received the jab,the minister said in a release.

The vaccination drive was held in 11 centres inKozhikodedistrict, eight centres in Ernakulam and in theremaining districts 9 centres each.

In some small centres since the vaccination of thosewho had registered have been completed, new centres are beingreadied, she said.

Palakkad district recorded the highest number ofvaccinations (657) on Monday, followed by Malappuram (656) andKozhikode (652).

On the first day of the rollout on January 16, 8,062health workers had taken the jab and 57 on Sunday, taking thetotal so far to 16,010, the release said.

None of those who were administered the vaccinehave complained of any side effects. PTI UD BN WELCOME WELCOME

