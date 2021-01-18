Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh sees 471 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths, 1,062 recoveries

Of the deaths recorded during the day, two took place onMonday, three on Sunday and two earlier, he added.With 24,571 samples being examined on Monday, theoverall number of tests in Chhattisgarh went up to 39,61,254.Chhattisgarhs coronavirus figures are as followsPositive cases 2,93,972, new cases 471, death toll 3,565,recovered 2,84,412, active cases 5,995, tests today 24,571,total tests 39,61,254.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 18-01-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 21:46 IST
C'garh sees 471 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths, 1,062 recoveries

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 countrose to 2,93,972 on Monday with the addition of 471 cases,while the death toll increased by seven to touch 3,565, anofficial said.

The number of recoveries stood at 2,84,412 after 147people were discharged from hospitals and 915 completed homeisolation, leaving the state with 5,995 active cases, headded.

''With 86 cases, Raipur count rose to 55,238, including751 deaths. Durg recorded 59 cases, Rajnandgaon 35 and Surguja30. Of the deaths recorded during the day, two took place onMonday, three on Sunday and two earlier,'' he added.

With 24,571 samples being examined on Monday, theoverall number of tests in Chhattisgarh went up to 39,61,254.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows:Positive cases 2,93,972, new cases 471, death toll 3,565,recovered 2,84,412, active cases 5,995, tests today 24,571,total tests 39,61,254.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bird flu: Rajasthan reports 245 more avian deaths; total 5,540

A total of 245 birds died in Rajasthan on Monday, taking the number of avian deaths to 5,540 in the state since a bird-flu outbreak.Seventeen of the 33 districts of the state are affected by the bird-flu infection. Of the 267 samples collec...

US Capitol goes into temporary lockdown after fire breaks out nearby

Ahead of President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration day, the US Capitol Hill on Monday went into a temporary lockdown after a fire broke out under a nearby bridge. The US Secret Service informed that the fire that prompted the lockdown was ext...

UK "very concerned" over running of British Virgin Islands - Raab

Britain is very concerned about governance in the British Virgin Islands, a British Overseas Territory, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Monday, adding that there were concerns about its susceptibility to organised crime.The British Vi...

Blend it with Beckham: Neville hired to coach Inter Miami

Phil Neville and David Beckham won Premier League championships together at Manchester United. Theyre teaming up again with hopes of winning more trophies with Inter Miami.Neville was hired Monday as Inter Miamis coach, reuniting with Beckh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021