C'garh sees 471 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths, 1,062 recoveries

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 countrose to 2,93,972 on Monday with the addition of 471 cases,while the death toll increased by seven to touch 3,565, anofficial said.

The number of recoveries stood at 2,84,412 after 147people were discharged from hospitals and 915 completed homeisolation, leaving the state with 5,995 active cases, headded.

''With 86 cases, Raipur count rose to 55,238, including751 deaths. Durg recorded 59 cases, Rajnandgaon 35 and Surguja30. Of the deaths recorded during the day, two took place onMonday, three on Sunday and two earlier,'' he added.

With 24,571 samples being examined on Monday, theoverall number of tests in Chhattisgarh went up to 39,61,254.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows:Positive cases 2,93,972, new cases 471, death toll 3,565,recovered 2,84,412, active cases 5,995, tests today 24,571,total tests 39,61,254.

