Left Menu
Development News Edition

Padma Awardees will share their best practices, domain knowledge with MPs in coming days: Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said Padma Awardees will share their best practices and domain knowledge with parliamentarians in the coming days to ensure innovative and sustainable development across the country.He also said that all necessary arrangements will be made as per the COVID-19 safety protocols during the forthcoming Budget Session of Parliament.Birla on Monday virtually addressed gatherings in two programmes.He said that the Padma Awardees have made important contributions in diverse areas of nation-building and sharing of best practices and domain knowledge with Members of Parliament.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 21:59 IST
Padma Awardees will share their best practices, domain knowledge with MPs in coming days: Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said Padma Awardees will share their best practices and domain knowledge with parliamentarians in the coming days to ensure innovative and sustainable development across the country.

He also said that all necessary arrangements will be made as per the COVID-19 safety protocols during the forthcoming Budget Session of Parliament.

Birla on Monday virtually addressed gatherings in two programmes.

He said that the Padma Awardees have made important contributions in diverse areas of nation-building and sharing of best practices and domain knowledge with Members of Parliament. This would ensure innovative, participative and sustainable development across the country, he said.

Padma Awardees will give presentations to MPs ranging over subjects from agriculture, animal husbandry, biogas, agro-biodiversity conservation to rehabilitation of divyang and micro-finance and self-help groups, the Speaker said. The presentations will be recorded and made available on the members' portal, which can be viewed by MPs at any point of time, Birla said. He said that even during the COVID-19 pandemic, some important legislative businesses were transacted by Lok Sabha, including the enactment of appropriate laws for the protection of health workers serving the public during this challenging time. The proceedings of the House were conducted in compliance with all COVID-related safety protocols and health safety was ensured for everyone working in the Parliament House Complex. PTI JTR KJKJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK "very concerned" over running of British Virgin Islands - Raab

Britain is very concerned about governance in the British Virgin Islands, a British Overseas Territory, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Monday, adding that there were concerns about its susceptibility to organised crime.The British Vi...

Disneyland Paris delays reopening to April 2 due to COVID-19

Disneyland Paris said on Monday it was postponing its reopening by almost two months, to April 1, due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.Due to the prevailing conditions in Europe, Disneyland Paris will not reopen on the 13th of Feb...

Canada OKs return of Boeing 737 Max aircraft

The Boeing 737 Max can return to Canadian airspace beginning Wednesday, officials said, concluding nearly two years of government review after the aircraft was involved in two deadly crashes that saw the planes grounded worldwide.Transport ...

Sports News Roundup: Knicks cruise in rout of Celtics; Davis Cup Finals to take place over 11 days and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Vanderbilts Fuller invited to attend Biden inaugurationVanderbilt Commodores Sarah Fuller, who in November became the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference American football game, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021