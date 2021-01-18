Padma Awardees will share their best practices, domain knowledge with MPs in coming days: Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said Padma Awardees will share their best practices and domain knowledge with parliamentarians in the coming days to ensure innovative and sustainable development across the country.

He also said that all necessary arrangements will be made as per the COVID-19 safety protocols during the forthcoming Budget Session of Parliament.

Birla on Monday virtually addressed gatherings in two programmes.

He said that the Padma Awardees have made important contributions in diverse areas of nation-building and sharing of best practices and domain knowledge with Members of Parliament. This would ensure innovative, participative and sustainable development across the country, he said.

Padma Awardees will give presentations to MPs ranging over subjects from agriculture, animal husbandry, biogas, agro-biodiversity conservation to rehabilitation of divyang and micro-finance and self-help groups, the Speaker said. The presentations will be recorded and made available on the members' portal, which can be viewed by MPs at any point of time, Birla said. He said that even during the COVID-19 pandemic, some important legislative businesses were transacted by Lok Sabha, including the enactment of appropriate laws for the protection of health workers serving the public during this challenging time. The proceedings of the House were conducted in compliance with all COVID-related safety protocols and health safety was ensured for everyone working in the Parliament House Complex. PTI JTR KJKJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)