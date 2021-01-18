TN vaccinates 16,400 plus beneficiaries against COVID-19

Tamil Nadu on Monday administeredCOVID-19 vaccines to 10,256 priority list people such ashealth workers, taking the total number of those immunised to16,462 in the last three days since the drive was launched.

In 166 session sites, a total of 16,462 people werevaccinated (15,975 Covishield and 487 Covaxin) from January 16to 18, a health department release said.

It did not mention any adverse reaction among thoseadministered the vaccine.

The actual number of people vaccinated (16,462) asagainst the total capacity (50,700) till date works out to32.46 per cent in the state.

The government has been maintaining it has no targetwhatsoever and the programme was based on the willingness ofthe proposed recipients.

About six lakh people, including healthcareprofessionals, are on the priority list for vaccination andvaccines are provided free of cost to them by the government.

The vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 andis continuing without a break unlike some states which didnot take forward the exercise on Sunday.

From 3,080 total beneficiaries on Sunday, the number ofpeople to get vaccinated witnessed a quantum jump on Mondayand 10,256 (10,051 Covishield and 205 Covaxin) beneficiariesreceived the jabs, according to the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)