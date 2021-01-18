COVID-19 vaccination: 13,666 beneficiaries vaccinated

The third day of the inoculationdrive in Telangana saw 13,666 health workers out of thetargetted 16,750 being administered the COVID-19 vaccine.

Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said 335vaccination ''sessions'' were conducted on Monday in all 33districts for the staff and they were given the shots.

He said 15 AEFI (Adverse Events Following Immunization)were reported on Monday and that all of them are stable.

The cumulative percentage of beneficiaries who receivedvaccine till Monday was 84 per cent, he said in a release.

Rao said that from January 19 onwards, all sites wouldvaccinate 100 beneficiaries per session.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old woman health worker, who wasvaccinated on January 16, was admitted to the state-run Gandhihospital on Monday after she complained of vomiting, giddinessand general weakness since Sunday, a hospital official said.

Doctors on AEFI special duty examined her and found allhealth parameters normal The woman was stable and all necessary investigationswould be conducted with her condition being monitored closely,Rao said.

Meanwhile, the Secunderabad-headquartered South CentralRailway said in a release that the first doses of COVID-19vaccine was administered to its frontline medical staff at theCentral Railway Hospital at Lallaguda in the city on Monday.

The COVID-19 vaccine was successfully rolled out inTelangana on Saturday with about 4,000 healthcare personnelreceiving the first dose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)