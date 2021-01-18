Left Menu
COVID-19 vaccination in Haryana: Good response on day 2, says DGHS

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-01-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 23:19 IST
A total of 11,457 beneficiaries were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Haryana on Monday and 52 adverse events following immunisation were reported, according to the state health department.

Against the target of 18,807 for Monday, 11,457 people were vaccinated, which was a ''good response'', Haryana's Director General Health Services Dr Suraj Bhan Kamboj said.

''We achieved an over-60-per cent coverage of the target set on day two of the vaccination drive,'' he said.

Kamboj said the 52 cases of adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs) were of ''mild reactions''.

''There is no serious case,'' he added.

The beneficiaries who received the jabs were health workers, Kamboj said.

According to the department's data, most of the AEFIs reported were from Gurugram, Hisar and Faridabad.

The vaccination against COVID-19 began in Haryana on Saturday, with several healthcare workers, the foremost warriors in the battle against the pandemic, getting the first shots of the vaccine on the opening day of the inoculation exercise. On the first day, the health department said it had administered the vaccine to 5,590 beneficiaries at 77 immunisation sites across the state. PTI SUN VSD RC

