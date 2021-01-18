Gujarat sees 495 new COVID-19 cases, 700 recoveries, 2 deaths

Gujarat on Monday reported 495fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count ofinfections to 2,56,367, the state health department said.

With two more persons succumbing to the viral disease,both in Ahmedabad, the overall death toll in the state mountedto 4,367, it said.

At the same time, 700 patients were discharged aftertreatment during the day, taking the total number of recoveredcases in Gujarat to 2,45,807.

With this, the state's case recovery rate has improvedfurther to 95.88 per cent, the department said in a release.

Gujarat is now left with 6,193 active cases.

At 101, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of newcases in the state in the day, the department said.

With this, Ahmedabad district's caseload mounted to60,941 and the death toll rose to 2,281. The districtalsoreported 174 recoveries in the day.

Surat reported 95 new cases, taking its tally to51,235, while 98 people recovered during the day, thedepartment said.

Among other districts, Vadodara reported 98 new cases,Rajkot 73, Dahod 16, Gandhinagar 15, Kutch 13, Bharuch nine,while Kheda and Jamnagar each reported seven cases.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positivecases 2,56,367, new cases 495, deaths 4,367, active cases6,193, and people tested so far figure not released.

Union Territory of Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Havelireported two recoveries on Monday. No new coronavirus positivecase was reported during the day, officials said.

The UT's total COVID-19 case count remained at 3,360,while the number of the recovered cases rose to 3,351.

The UT is now left with seven active cases. It hasreported two fatalities so far.

