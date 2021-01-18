Assam reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities

Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to2,16,864 on Monday as 33 more people tested positive for theinfection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state'scoronavirus death toll to 1,075, a health bulletin said.

A total of 5,542 people have so far received COVIDvaccines in the state, including 2,014 during the day.

Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highestnumber of new cases at 15, followed by Dibrugarh (four) andCachar and Kamrup Rural (three each), it said.

As many as 139 more people have been cured of thedisease, taking the recovery rate among the coronaviruspatients in the state to 98.21 per cent.

A total of 1,347 coronavirus patients have died so fardue to other reasons, the bulletin said.

The state now has 1,464 active coronavirus cases,while 2,12,975 patients have died and three have migrated toother states so far, it said.

Assam has so far tested over 62.80 lakh samples forCOVID-19, including 18,649 in the last 24 hours.

