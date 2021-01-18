Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's elderly get second COVID-19 shot as infection rates soar

Faced with new record infection rates, Spain has begun giving second shots of coronavirus vaccines to elderly nursing home residents, while a court in Seville ruled on Monday that one home could inoculate a resident against her family's wishes. Like many other countries, Spain is racing to vaccinate in care homes to prevent a repeat of the epidemic's first wave, which killed some 20,000 residents between March and May, according to preliminary data reported by El Pais newspaper.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 23:43 IST
Spain's elderly get second COVID-19 shot as infection rates soar

Faced with new record infection rates, Spain has begun giving second shots of coronavirus vaccines to elderly nursing home residents, while a court in Seville ruled on Monday that one home could inoculate a resident against her family's wishes.

Like many other countries, Spain is racing to vaccinate in care homes to prevent a repeat of the epidemic's first wave, which killed some 20,000 residents between March and May, according to preliminary data reported by El Pais newspaper. In the central city of Guadalajara, 96-year old Araceli Hidalgo Sanchez, Spain's earliest recipient of a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, said she was delighted to have received the second and encouraged others to do the same.

Smiling from behind her mask as she walked through the grounds of the Los Olmos nursing home using a walking frame, she said that more than anything she wanted to see her family. "I haven't done that since the bug got here."

New infections have soared in the wake of the Christmas holidays. Nearly 84,300 new cases were reported on Monday, a record rise over the two days since Friday that brought the country's cumulative total to 2,336,451, government data showed. By Monday morning, eight of Spain's 17 regions had got underway with the second round of jabs, the health ministry said.

Although vaccination is voluntary in Spain, a court in the southern city of Seville authorised a nursing home to vaccinate a severely incapacitated 86-year-old woman, despite her son's objections, in the second such ruling in a week. The judge presiding over the case said protecting public health must take precedence over the family's concerns.

"It appears to be the only effective option to adequately safeguard her life against the real risk of developing a serious COVID-19 infection," the ruling read. Despite rising infections, the Health Ministry has ruled out a return to nationwide confinement despite calls from regional administrations for tougher measures.

The national government has taken the northern region of Castile and Leon to court over its imposition of an 8 p.m. curfew, which is two hours earlier than permitted under nationwide rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

Biden to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tunisia detains hundreds in protests as Amnesty urges restraint

Tunisian police said on Monday they had arrested about 1,000 people after several nights of protests as a rights group warned against using excessive force and witnesses said demonstrators clashed with security forces in the city of Kasseri...

France backs non-GMO regulation for crop gene-editing in EU

France sees crops developed using gene-editing techniques as different to genetically modified organisms GMOs and opposes a European Union court decision to put them under strict GMO regulations, the countrys agriculture minister said. The ...

Chidambaram demands explanation from govt on BJP MP's claim of 'Chinese' village in Arunachal

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram demanded answers from the government on Monday on BJP MP Tapir Gaos claim that China has built a 100-house village in the disputed area deep into the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh.He said if th...

Russia says all Azeri captives returned under Karabakh deal

Armenia has returned all Azeri prisoners who were captured during last years conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, but the process with Armenian prisoners has been held up, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday. The six...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021