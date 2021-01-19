Brazil reports almost 24,000 new coronavirus cases

Brazil reports almost 24,000 new coronavirus casesReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 19-01-2021 03:20 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 03:05 IST
Brazil on Monday reported 23,671 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the new total to 8,511,770, the country's health ministry said.
Deaths rose by 452 to 210,299 in Brazil, which has the world's highest death toll from the pandemic outside the United States.
