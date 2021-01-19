UP reports four COVID-19 deaths, 376 new cases

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday recorded four coronavirus-linked fatalities, which brought the death toll to 8,584, while 376 fresh infections pushed the caseload to 5,97,238, officials said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 8,172, they said.

''In the past 24 hours, four deaths and 376 fresh cases were reported in the state and 789 people were discharged,'' Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

''There are 8,172 active cases in the state and the total number of recoveries has risen to 5,80,482. Of the active cases, 2,796 are in home isolation, 757 are undergoing treatment in private hospitals and the rest are in government hospitals,'' he added.

So far, over 2.64 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19, including more than 1.21 lakh on Monday, Prasad said.

He said UP has done the maximum number of consultations through eSanjeevani, a web-based comprehensive telemedicine solution, in the country. Till now 4,15,209 people in Uttar Pradesh have used the facility from their homes to get free consultation of doctors, Prasad said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)