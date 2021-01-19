Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia's second vaccine '100% effective', watchdog tells media

A candidate COVID-19 vaccine known as EpiVacCorona, Russia's second to be registered, proved "100% effective" in early-stage trials, Russian consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor has told local media. The data, based on Phase I and II trials, were released before the start of a larger Phase III trial which would normally involve thousands of participants and a placebo group as a comparison.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-01-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 17:52 IST
Russia's second vaccine '100% effective', watchdog tells media
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A candidate COVID-19 vaccine known as EpiVacCorona, Russia's second to be registered, proved "100% effective" in early-stage trials, Russian consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor has told local media.

The data, based on Phase I and II trials, were released before the start of a larger Phase III trial which would normally involve thousands of participants and a placebo group as a comparison. "The effectiveness of the vaccine is made up of its immunological effectiveness and preventative effectiveness," the TASS news agency reported, citing Rospotrebnadzor.

"According to results of the first and second phases of clinical trials, the immunological effectiveness of the EpiVacCorona vaccine is 100%." The Phase I and II studies tested the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of the potential vaccine in 100 people aged 18-60, according to the state trials register.

Russia began testing EpiVacCorona, which is being developed by Siberia's Vector Institute, in November. Earlier that month, Moscow said its other approved vaccine, Sputnik V, was 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19 based on interim results.

Russia has said it can inoculate 60% of its population against COVID-19 this year, and although the Sputnik V vaccine has been readily available in Moscow, the rollout across the country has been slow. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered mass vaccinations to start this week.

EpiVacCorona will be used in mass vaccinations from March, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova told the Interfax news agency. Russia has reported 3,612,800 coronavirus cases, the world's fourth-highest total. Its death toll from the virus stands at 66,623.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Lawyers for UKs Meghan seek to stop privacy case going to trialLawyers for Meghan, Britains Duchess of Sussex, asked a London judge on Tuesday to rule in her favour in a privacy case agai...

California sheriff's deputy, driver dead following shootout

A California sheriffs deputy has died and another deputy was injured following a chase and shootout that also left a suspect dead, authorities said.A sheriffs K-9 dog also died in the gunfire late Monday near Cal Expo, a Sacramento event ve...

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

Royal Dutch Shells India unit on Tuesday announced the start of operation of its small-scale LNG supply with a truck-loading unit being inaugurated at its LNG import terminal at Hazira in Gujarat.Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated ...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Chinas retrieved lunar samples weigh less than targetedLunar rocks retrieved by a historic Chinese mission to the moon weighed less than initially targeted, but China is still willing t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021