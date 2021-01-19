Left Menu
Coronavirus cases in Switzerland and Liechtenstein pass 500,000 mark

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 19-01-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 18:12 IST
Coronavirus infections in Switzerland and Liechtenstein passed the 500,000 mark on Tuesday, data https://www.covid19.admin.ch/en/overview from Swiss health authorities showed, as new infections rose by 2,260.

The total number of confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 502,191, the death toll rose by 75 to 8,166, while 129 new hospitalisations kept pressure on the health care system.

