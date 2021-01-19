Left Menu
Nasal vaccine candidate against Covid-19 could be a game-changer: Dr VK Paul

The Central government on Tuesday said that a nasal vaccine candidate against COVID-19 has been identified that could be a game-changer.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 19:30 IST
Dr. VK Paul, NITI Aayog member. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Central government on Tuesday said that a nasal vaccine candidate against COVID-19 has been identified that could be a game-changer. "A nasal vaccine candidate has been identified. It has come for consideration for phase 1 and phase 2 trials. If it works then it could be a game-changer," said Dr VK Paul, Member, NITI (National Institution for Transforming India) Aayog.

He also called upon people to end vaccine hesitancy as India was in a comfortable situation, assuring that both the vaccines against COVID-19 were safe. "We would like to reassure everyone with the data we have seen that the two COVID19 vaccines are safe. The vaccine hesitancy should end. How will we defeat the pandemic then?" Paul added.

Paul further requested the doctors and nurses to accept the vaccine. He said, "We are not fulfilling our societal responsibility if a vaccine assigned to you is not being taken. The whole world is clamouring for the vaccine. I request the doctors and nurses to accept the vaccine."

The health ministry had earlier said that 580 adverse events following immunization (AEFIs) were reported till Monday. The concerns about adverse effects and serious problems, as of now, seem to be insignificant, Paul said. Data show that we are in a comfortable situation and we would like to reassure you that the two COVID19 vaccines are safe, he added.

A total of 4,54,049 people have been vaccinated till January 19, the Health Ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

