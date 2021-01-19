Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweden sees slowdown in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations

Sweden has seen a decline in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations in recent weeks, the Health Agency said on Tuesday, though it warned it was too early to say if it represented a lasting slowdown. Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy has placed it in the global spotlight, registered 9,779 new coronavirus cases since Friday, health agency statistics showed.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 19:51 IST
Sweden sees slowdown in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations

Sweden has seen a decline in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations in recent weeks, the Health Agency said on Tuesday, though it warned it was too early to say if it represented a lasting slowdown.

Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy has placed it in the global spotlight, registered 9,779 new coronavirus cases since Friday, health agency statistics showed. The figure compared with 17,395 cases the corresponding period last week. "It has started to come down in all age groups, although primarily among younger people," Chief Epidemiologist Anders Tegnell told a news conference. "We will see if it lasts."

Some 340 patients were being treated in intensive care on Tuesday, a decline of around 20 from last week, as hospitals continued to battle a second wave of the virus that has been of much the same magnitude as the deadly outbreak during spring. The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 268 new deaths, taking the total to 10,591. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and weeks with many from the Christmas period being registered with a significant delay.

The Health Agency also said 147,000 doses of vaccine had been used as of the end of last week, equal to one dose for around 1.5% of the population. It said none of Sweden's 21 regions had reported any problems in administering the vaccine. Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Serum submits reply in Pune court over 'Covishield' lawsuit

Serum Institute of India on Tuesdayfiled its response in the civil court here to a lawsuit by apharmaceutical products manufacturer and seller over thebrandname Covishield, saying both companies operate indifferent product categories and th...

TMC holds 'peace' rally in area where BJP roadshow witnessed clashes

The Trinamool Congress onTuesday organised a peace rally in south KolkatasTollygunge-Rashbehari stretch, a day after the BJP held aroadshow that witnessed clashes between workers of the twopolitical parties in the area.State ministers Arup ...

Yellen knows 'going small' on economic relief would be big mistake - Wyden

Janet Yellen, President-elect Joe Bidens nominee to head the U.S. Treasury, knows the importance of taking quick and significant steps to bolster the U.S. economy, the top Democrat on the committee told her nomination hearing.The good news ...

Sterling slips against euro, analysts see gains

Sterling slipped against a strengthening euro and gained against a weaker dollar on Tuesday ahead of the confirmation hearing of Janet Yellen, U.S. President-elect Joe Bidens nominee for Treasury Secretary.Investors are preparing for Yellen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021