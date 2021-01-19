COVID-19: 51,997 healthcare staff get vaccinated in T'gana

Hyderabad, Jan 19 (PTI): A total of 51,997 healthcareworkers were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Telanganaon Tuesday, officials said.

It was planned to vaccinate 73,673 healthcare personneland the percentage of beneficiaries vaccinated was 71 percent, state Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said ina bulletin on COVID-19 vaccination.

The inoculation programme began on January 16 in the stateand it was held in all the 33 districts for health workers inthe government sector (both Central and state).

The cumulative number of beneficiaries vaccinated as onTuesday was 69,625, the bulletin said.

The cumulative percentage vaccinated against the targetwas 74 per cent.

The number of AEFI (adverse events followingimmunisation) reported on Tuesday was 51 out of which threerequired hospitalisation and they were stable, the bulletinsaid.

Meanwhile, an official release said the Centre appreciatedthe state health department for successfully conducting thevaccination drive.

The Union Health Ministry appreciated the health departmentfor carrying out the inoculation campaign without any errorsor problems, the release said.

