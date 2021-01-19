Maha: 53 pc of targeted recipients get COVID-19 vaccines

The Maharashtra government onTuesday said that 14,883 healthcare staffers, or 52.68 of thetargeted beneficiaries for the day, were administered COVID-19vaccine doses across 274 centres in the state as theinoculation drive resumed after two days.

In an official statement, Public Health DepartmentPrincipal Secretary Pradeep Vyas said no serious adversereaction of the vaccine was reported in the state and addedthe inoculation drive will be conducted on Wednesday, too.

The vaccination drive against COVID-19 began in thestate last Saturday across its 34 districts and in 27municipal corporation areas as part of the nationwideprogramme.

As many as 18,562 beneficiaries, or 65 per cent of thetarget for the first day, were given the shot across the stateon Saturday.

The state government on Saturday evening announcedsuspension of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for two days(Sunday & Monday) owing to glitches in the Co-Win app.

The app has been created by the Centre for managingregistration for the inoculation.

The state government said that 17,762 vaccinators and7,85,927 health staffers have been registered on the app.

On Tuesday, the vaccination drive resumed at 9 am.

In Mumbai, the civic body managed to administervaccines to only 50 per cent of the targeted number ofhealthcare workers due to glitches in Co-WIN, officials said.

Of the targeted 3,200 healthcare workers called forgetting vaccinated at nine centres in Mumbai, only 1,597 weregiven shots at the end of the day, according to BrihanmumbaiMunicipal Corporation (BMC) data.

According to the data, the highest 307 healthcareworkers were given vaccines at KEM Hospital, followed by 285at Rajawadi Hospital and 236 at Dr Babasaheb AmbedkarHospital, among other medical facilities.

The least number of 13 healthcare workers took dosesat the state-run JJ Hospital, where indigenously developed''Covaxin'' vaccine of Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech is beingadministered, according to the data.

The other vaccine being administered is 'Covishield',manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII).

Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, BMC, toldPTI that due to the technical glitches in Co-WIN, they failedto send SMSes to the registered healthcare workers.

''Hence, we were forced to call every individualhealthcare worker through 'war rooms' last night,'' Gomaresaid.

In Pune, the vaccination resumed at 28 out of the 31centres, a senior district health official said.

There are 31 vaccination centres in Pune district -eight each in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic limits and 15 inrural areas.

Pune Municipal Corporation's health chief Dr AshishBharti said the vaccination could not be started at threecentres due to some technical issues.

''We are trying to rectify the issues at the threecentres. The vaccination at the remaining five centres in thecity started at 10 am,'' he said.

District-wise numbers of staffers vaccinated till 7 pmon Tuesday are as follows: Akola (181), Amravati (239),Buldhana (359), Washim (212), Yavatmal (289), Aurangabad(335), Hingoli (120), Jalna (231), Parbhani (229), Kolhapur(545), Ratnagiri (245), Sangli (432), Sindhudurg (161), Beed(142), Latur (221), Nanded (276), Osmanabad (238), Mumbai(595), Mumbai suburbs (1002), Bhandara (206), Chandrapur(399), Gadchiroli (187), Gondia (144), Nagpur (656), Wardha(386), (Ahmednagar 650), Dhule (313), Jalgaon (397), Nandurbar(285), Nashik (710), Pune (1,403), Satara (511), Solapur(681), Palghar (319), Thane (1,434) and Raigad (150).

