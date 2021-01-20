COVID-19 vaccination: 4,936 key workers receive jabs on day 3 in Delhi, 16 adverse cases reported

As many as 4,936 healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on the third scheduled day of the immunisation exercise on Tuesday, a marked increase from the previous day, according to data shared by officials.

However, the number of people who were vaccinated on Tuesday was only 48 per cent of the targeted figure of 10,125, as per the data.

According to sources, 55 people got COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin shots at AIIMS, where only eight healthcare workers had received jabs on Monday.

At RML Hospital, the number of people vaccinated on Tuesday stood at 27, they said.

At Safdarjung Hospital, 56 people were enrolled for the day, and 30 were vaccinated without any side effects, and rest had co-morbidities, sources added.

Sources said 35 people were vaccinated at the LNJP Hospital on day three, 65 at G B Pant Hospital and 100 each at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, BLK Hospital and Max Hospital, Saket.

At Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), the figures further tumbled to nine on Tuesday, from 20 on Monday and 45 on Saturday, officials said.

A doctor from LBS Hospital who had shown ''irregular heartbeat'' after being administered vaccine was brought to the RGSSH on Monday night and kept under observation. He is currently stable, a senior official said.

No severe or serious AEFI was reported on the third day of the vaccination in Delhi.

''On day three of the vaccination drive in Delhi, 4,936 people were administered corona vaccine. AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported in 16 persons,'' a senior official of Delhi health department said.

Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive launched on Saturday, a total of 4,319 health workers (53 per cent of the target of 8,117) were administered the vaccines at 81 centres across the city on day one.

While there was no vaccination scheduled on Sunday, as many as 3,598 healthcare workers were given shots on Monday, the second scheduled day for the inoculation drive.

The sharp fall had come after one severe and 50 minor cases were reported, following the vaccination drive on Saturday.

At Apollo Hospital, the vaccination figures for the three days stood at 100 (Tuesday); 73 (Monday) and 72 (Saturday), hospital authorities said.

The figures for Aakash Hospital on Tuesday was 100, where 47 and 57 persons were vaccinated on day one and day two respectively, a spokesperson of the private facility said.

At Indian Spinal Injuries Centre -- the figures for the three successive days, starting Saturday were -- 76; 58 and 88, a spokesperson said.

In AIIMS here, a security guard who was administered a shot of Covaxin on Saturday was admitted at the hospital after he had developed an allergic reaction as part of 'severe' AEFI.

According to data shared by officials, the Monday target in Delhi was 8,136, thus only 44 per cent of that was reached.

Various reasons are being attributed to the low turnout, including some technical issues and fears related to adverse events.

However, the government has maintained that no case of serious/severe AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) is attributable to vaccination till date. The district-wise distribution of total 16 AEFI cases on Tuesday were were -- Central Delhi (4), East Delhi (1), New Delhi (0), North Delhi (2), North East Delhi (0), North West Delhi (1), Shahdara (2), South Delhi (3), South East Delhi (0), South West Delhi (2) and West Delhi (1), according to the data.

As per district-wise data shared by officials, 15 of the 16 minor cases of AEFI were reported at sites where Covishield shots being administered, and one at a centre where Covaxin shots were administered.

On Monday, 26 cases of AEFI were reported, including two severe cases.

With low turnout of healthcare workers on first two days of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, earlier in the day, said the exercise is voluntary and a matter of ''personal decision'' for people whether to get a shot or not, but all efforts are being made to boost their confidence.

He reiterated that this is a voluntary exercise and people are making their own decisions, as it's the initial phase.

The vaccine is to be administered in Delhi on four scheduled days of the week -- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. It will not be given on Sunday and two others days of the week when other regular vaccination work will be carried out.

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield is being administered at 75 centres while Bharat Biotech-made Covaxin doses given at the remaining six facilities.

The Delhi government will take measures like counselling and formal phone calls in the coming days to raise the percentage of healthcare workers turning up for being administered COVID-19 vaccines, officials had said on Sunday. PTI KND PLB NSD

