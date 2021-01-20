Mexico posts nearly 19,000 new coronavirus cases -health ministry

Mexico confirmed 18,894 new coronavirus cases and 1,584 fatalities on Tuesday, according to health ministry data, bringing its totals to 1,668,396 infections and 142,832 deaths.

The real number of infections and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the ministry has said, reflecting a lack of widespread testing.

