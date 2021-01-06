Mexico reports 11,271 more coronavirus cases, 1,065 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday reported 11,271 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,065 additional fatalities in the country, bringing the total to 1,466,490 infections and 128,822 deaths.

The latest daily death toll was one of the highest since the start of the pandemic.

The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the health ministry has said.

