Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves appointment of IMC on COVID-19 vaccination rollout

In a statement, Cabinet said the IMC would assist with quick decision-making from all the relevant departments that contribute towards the smooth rollout of the vaccination programme. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 20-01-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 15:04 IST
Cabinet approves appointment of IMC on COVID-19 vaccination rollout
The decision was taken on Tuesday during a virtual Special Meeting to discuss the progress report from the National Coronavirus Command Council. Image Credit: ANI

Cabinet has approved the appointment of a 16-member Inter-Ministerial Committee on the COVID-19 vaccination rollout programme.

In a statement, Cabinet said the IMC would assist with quick decision-making from all the relevant departments that contribute towards the smooth rollout of the vaccination programme.

The decision was taken on Tuesday during a virtual Special Meeting to discuss the progress report from the National Coronavirus Command Council.

During the meeting, Cabinet acknowledged that the vaccination programme was the key intervention to mitigate the public health and economic impact of the COVID 19 pandemic. The roll-out programme entails procurement, distribution, actual vaccination, monitoring, communication and mobilisation.

The IMC will be chaired by Deputy President David Mabuza and will meet weekly to receive reports and intervene in unlocking any challenges that may be encountered during the implementation. President Cyril Ramaphosa will chair its first inaugural meeting.

The members of the IMC are the Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize; Minister of Finance, Tito Mboweni; Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma; Minister in The Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Jackson Mthembu; Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula; Minister of Police, Bheki Cele; Minister of State Security, Ayanda Dlodlo; Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Blade Nzimande; Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan; Minister of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi; Minister of Public Service and Administration, Senzo Mchunu; Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel; Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor.

During the meeting, Cabinet was also briefed on the rate of infections in the country and the surveillance work being conducted by the Department of Health, supported by the Ministerial Advisory Committee.

"Though still early, Cabinet appreciated the downward trend of infections across the provinces, with the exception of the Free State and Northern Cape," reads the statement.

Cabinet thanked all South Africans who have continued to adhere to the health protocols adopted to minimise infections. These include the wearing of masks at all times when in public, maintaining social distancing, washing their hands at all times with water and soap or using an alcohol-based sanitiser and avoiding gatherings.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Popular Thai politician charged with defaming monarchy

Thai officials on Wednesday filed criminal charges against a popular former politician, accusing him of defaming the monarchy by broadcasting criticism of government efforts to secure supplies of coronavirus vaccines.The action against Than...

Britain helps Kenya prepare for roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine

Britain said on Wednesday it was helping Kenya prepare to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Astrazeneca and Oxford University, as African nations race to ensure their populations are inoculated. The East African nation has ordered ...

Third Portuguese minister hit by coronavirus in a week

Portuguese Economy Minister Pedro Siza Vieira has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self-isolation, his office reported late on Tuesday, the third cabinet member to be diagnosed with the virus in a week. He had already been in quaranti...

Sebi asks Schneider Electric to list on national bourse or give exit option to shareholders

Market regulator Sebi has asked Schneider Electric President Systems to either list on a stock exchange having nationwide terminals within six months or provide exit to its investors under the delisting norms.Sebi said that if the company o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021